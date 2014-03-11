Sanofi and UCB in immune-mediated diseases research partnership

French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) and UCB (Euronext Brussels: UCB), Belgium’s largest drugmaker, have entered into a scientific and strategic collaboration for the discovery and development of innovative anti-inflammatory small molecules, which have the potential to treat a wide range of immune-mediated diseases in areas such as gastroenterology and arthritis.
Under the terms of the agreement, Sanofi and UCB will share costs and profits on a 50/50 basis. UCB will be entitled to initial upfront, preclinical and clinical development milestone payments from Sanofi, potentially exceeding 100 million euros ($138.6 million). UCB’s shares edged up 0.7% to 58.78 in early trading.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze