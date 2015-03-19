Sanofi and Zealand's Lyxumia not superior to placebo in cardiovascular safety Phase IIIb trial

French drug major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) has announced top-line results from its Phase IIIb ELIXA study, comparing Lyxumia (lixisenatide) to placebo in a high-risk population of adults with type 2 diabetes.
Lixisenatide is a once-daily prandial GLP-1 receptor agonist, invented by Zealand (Nasdaq Copenhagen: ZEAL) and developed and marketed worldwide ex-USA by Sanofi.
This was a cardiovascular outcomes study evaluating cardiovascular safety. The study showed that lixisenatide was non-inferior, although not superior, to placebo for cardiovascular safety. These results will be included in the New Drug Application to the US Food and Drug Administration for lixisenatide, which will be resubmitted to the FDA in the third quarter of 2015. The drug is currently not approved in the USA.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze