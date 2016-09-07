Sanofi announces successful 3 billion-euro bond issue

French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) announces that it has successfully priced its offering of 3 billion-euro ($3.37 billion) of notes across three tranches:

1.0 billion euros Fixed Rate Notes, due January 2020, bearing interest at an annual rate of 0.0%

0.85 billion euros Fixed Rate Notes, due September 2022, bearing interest at an annual rate of 0.0%

1.15 billion euros Fixed Rate Notes, due January 2027, bearing interest at an annual rate of 0.5%

The issue is drawn under the company's Euro Medium Term Note Program.The transaction enables the company to lower its average cost of debt and extend the average maturity of its debt.