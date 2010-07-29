Sanofi-Aventis 2nd-qtr 2010 earnings up 8%, but firm still mute on Genzyme acquisition; sues over Lovenox

Sanofi Aventis posted a strong set of second-quarter 2010 results this morning, but the company's chief executive Chris Viehbacher, unveiling the financials in Paris, remained tight-lipped about the French drug major's interest in acquiring troubled US biotechnology firm Genzyme, as has been rumoured for around a week (The Pharma Letter July 26 and 27).
Mr Viehbacher refused to 'comment on specifics' but reiterated that one of the company's top three priorities was to pursue external growth, reported the Financial Times, including a focus on mergers and acquisitions of 'small to medium-sized companies' with market capitalization of up to $20 billion as has been previously reported.
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The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
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