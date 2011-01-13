Sanofi-Aventis gets EC approval for Genzyme bid; links with UCSF for early-stage research

French drug major Sanofi-Aventis (Euronext: SAN) has cleared one hurdle in its quest to acquire US biotech firm Genzyme (Nasdaq: GENZ), with the European Commission yesterday approving the deal on competition grounds.

This is somewhat academic at this point since Genzyme’s board has still refused to accept the $69/share, or $18.5 billion in total, which it views as inadequate, although this week the two firms have started talks based on a contingent value rights plan relating to the potential value of alemtuzumab in multiple sclerosis that could lead to resolve their differences (The Pharma Letters January 10 and 11).