Sanofi-Aventis sets sights in China's dynamic consumer health care market via JV with Minsheng

French drug major Sanofi-Aventis has entered into a deal with Minsheng Pharmaceutical to form a new consumer health care joint venture. Subject to certain conditions precedent and to regulatory approvals, Sanofi-Aventis will take a majority equity stake in the new company.
The intended Sanofi-Aventis-Minsheng JV will primarily focus on vitamins and mineral supplements (VMS), the largest consumer health care segment in China, where Minsheng has established a strong presence with its flagship multivitamin brand of 21 Super-Vita.
Globally, Sanofi-Aventis says it is the fifth largest consumer health care company, and the French group continues to expand its presence through mergers and acquisitions. Most recently, it announced its $1.9 billion planned takeover of Chattem (The Pharma Letter December 22, 2009), a leading manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer health care products, toiletries and dietary supplements in the USA, a country that represents 25% of the worldwide consumer healthcare market.
