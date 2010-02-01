Sunday 11 January 2026

Sanofi-Aventis sets sights in China's dynamic consumer health care market via JV with Minsheng

Pharmaceutical
1 February 2010

French drug major Sanofi-Aventis has entered into a deal with Minsheng Pharmaceutical to form a new consumer health care joint venture. Subject to certain conditions precedent and to regulatory approvals, Sanofi-Aventis will take a majority equity stake in the new company.

The intended Sanofi-Aventis-Minsheng JV will primarily focus on vitamins and mineral supplements (VMS), the largest consumer health care segment in China, where Minsheng has established a strong presence with its flagship multivitamin brand of 21 Super-Vita.

Globally, Sanofi-Aventis says it is the fifth largest consumer health care company, and the French group continues to expand its presence through mergers and acquisitions. Most recently, it announced its $1.9 billion planned takeover of Chattem (The Pharma Letter December 22, 2009), a leading manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer health care products, toiletries and dietary supplements in the USA, a country that represents 25% of the worldwide consumer healthcare market.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze