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Sanofi-Aventis to double consumer health business in Canada with buy of Canderm; gets positive view on Multaq in France

Pharmaceutical
16 June 2010

In a further move of its declared intention to expand its consumer health care business, French drug major Sanofi-Aventis has entered into a definitive agreement under which its Canadian affiliate will acquire the assets of Canderm Pharma, a privately-held leading Canadian skin care company. This deal follows on the heels of the group's $1.9 billion acquisition of the North American CHC company Chattem (The Pharma Letter December 22, 2009). Financial of the Canderm buy were not disclosed.

This transaction will allow Sanofi-Aventis to consolidate its dermatology portfolio under the Canderm umbrella to create a Canadian leader in medical dermatology, and to double its consumer health care sales in Canada. Canderm annual sales reached C$24 million ($23.2 million) in 2009, or approximately 10% of the non-prescription anti-ageing skin care market in Canada.

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The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



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