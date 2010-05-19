Sanofi-Aventis to take control of Poland's Nepentes; cited as buyer for Piramal; names new chairman

French drug major Sanofi-Aventis was in the limelight on several fronts in the last couple of days, two of which involve the company's expansion into emerging markets, notably in Poland and speculation of an acquisition in India.

This morning, the company revealed that it is moving to gain 100% control of Nepentes SA, a Polish manufacturer of over-the-counter medicines and dermocosmetics, in a deal valuing the latter at around 105 million euros ($130.4 million).