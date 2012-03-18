Sanofi expands in biosurgery, buying Pluromed

French drug major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) said on Friday that it is to acquire Pluromed, a USA-based medical device company. The transaction, financial terms of which were not disclosed, is subject to customary closing conditions.

Pluromed has developed a proprietary polymer technology, called Rapid Transition Polymers (RTP), pioneering the use of injectable plugs to improve the safety, efficacy and economics of medical interventions. Sanofi will commercialize Pluromed’s LeGoo, a highly innovative, Food and Drug Administration-approved and CE marked gel for temporary endovascular occlusion of blood vessels during surgical procedures.