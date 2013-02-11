Sanofi eyes big plans for China

French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) plans to complete building a large plant for the production of vaccines in China by the end of the current year. The new plant, located in the city of Shenzhen (Guangdong Province), was inaugurated by the firm’s Sanofi Pasteur vaccines unit in 2010, with a capacity projection of 25 million doses of vaccines annually and an investment of over $100 million.

The vaccines will be used for the treatment of seasonal influenza, avian influenza, as well as H1N1 strain. It will be supplied both for the domestic and the world market. The French company also expects to launch a Dengue vaccine in the country in 2014 or 2015.