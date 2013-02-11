Sanofi eyes big plans for China

French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) plans to complete building a large plant for the production of vaccines in China by the end of the current year. The new plant, located in the city of Shenzhen (Guangdong Province), was inaugurated by the firm’s Sanofi Pasteur vaccines unit in 2010, with a capacity projection of 25 million doses of vaccines annually and an investment of over $100 million.
The vaccines will be used for the treatment of seasonal influenza, avian influenza, as well as H1N1 strain. It will be supplied both for the domestic and the world market. The French company also expects to launch a Dengue vaccine in the country in 2014 or 2015.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze