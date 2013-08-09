Sanofi latest to be implicated Chinese bribery allegations

In the wake of allegations that several multinational pharma companies have engaged in unlawful marketing practices, including bribery, in China, an anonymous whistleblower, identified only through a false name "Pei Gen," told the 21st Century Business Herald newspaper that staff at French drug major Sanofi’s (Euronext: SAN) Chinese subsidiary paid bribes totalling around 1.7 million renminbi ($277,800) to 503 doctors at 79 hospitals in Shanghai, Beijing, Hangzhou and Guangzhou in late 2007, according to a Reuters report.
The newspaper report said the whistleblower had declined to reveal his identity, but noted that the nature of the content he provided led the paper to believe he was, or had been, a high-level employee with Sanofi in China.
Sanofi takes “allegation very seriously”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze