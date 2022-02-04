Sanofi optimistic on another good year after strong 2021

In the past year, French drugmaker Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) has seen its share price shoot up by 15%, outstripping many of its big pharma rivals.

Chief executive Paul Hudson is confident that the good times will continue into 2022, predicting that profits will rise in the low-double digits over the year, at constant exchange rates (CER).

"In R&D, we continue to be relentless in our commitment to expand our innovative pipeline"He made the prediction in presenting Sanofi’s fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial results on Friday morning.