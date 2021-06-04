Sanofi partnering with leading academics to study amcenestrant

French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) is partnering with leading groups delivering practice-changing breast cancer research, the Breast International Group (BIG), the European Organization for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC) and the Alliance Foundation Trials (AFT), to initiate a pivotal trial of an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) in the adjuvant setting.
The Phase III AMEERA-6 study will evaluate the efficacy and safety of Sanofi’s amcenestrant versus tamoxifen for women with estrogen receptor-positive (ER+) breast cancer who were unable to continue their adjuvant aromatase inhibitor (AI) therapy.
Sanofi is not alone in pursuing SERDs, a therapeutic avenue which analysts at Jefferies believe has the potential for up to $3 billion in revenues. Also active in the field are AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) with camizestrant, and Roche (ROG: SIX) with giredestrant.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze