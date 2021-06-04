Sunday 11 January 2026

Sanofi partnering with leading academics to study amcenestrant

Pharmaceutical
4 June 2021
2020_sanofi_big

French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) is partnering with leading groups delivering practice-changing breast cancer research, the Breast International Group (BIG), the European Organization for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC) and the Alliance Foundation Trials (AFT), to initiate a pivotal trial of an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) in the adjuvant setting.

The Phase III AMEERA-6 study will evaluate the efficacy and safety of Sanofi’s amcenestrant versus tamoxifen for women with estrogen receptor-positive (ER+) breast cancer who were unable to continue their adjuvant aromatase inhibitor (AI) therapy.

Sanofi is not alone in pursuing SERDs, a therapeutic avenue which analysts at Jefferies believe has the potential for up to $3 billion in revenues. Also active in the field are AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) with camizestrant, and Roche (ROG: SIX) with giredestrant.

