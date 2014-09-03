Sanofi Pasteur achieves primary endpoint in Dengue fever vaccine in Latin America trial

Sanofi Pasteur, the vaccines division of French drug major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN), has achieved its primary endpoint in the final phase of its Phase III efficacy study of its Dengue fever vaccine candidate in Latin America.

Results from the trial showed an overall rate of reduction of Dengue disease cases in children aged nine to 16 of 60.8% following a three-dose vaccination schedule. Efficacy was observed in each of the four dengue serotypes.