Sanofi Pasteur inks deal with Korea’s SK Chemical on vaccines

In a second collaboration in less than a month, Sanofi Pasteur, the vaccines division of French drug major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN), this morning announced a long-term strategic cooperation with South Korea’s SK Chemical to co-develop an innovative pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV).

This agreement will enable Sanofi Pasteur to access the global PCV market of $4 billion. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends the use of PCVs in all countries, the company noted.The collaboration agreement includes R&D, production, and commercialization of a preventative pneumococcal disease vaccine.