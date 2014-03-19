Sanofi Pasteur inks deal with Korea’s SK Chemical on vaccines

In a second collaboration in less than a month, Sanofi Pasteur, the vaccines division of French drug major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN), this morning announced a long-term strategic cooperation with South Korea’s SK Chemical to co-develop an innovative pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV).
This agreement will enable Sanofi Pasteur to access the global PCV market of $4 billion. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends the use of PCVs in all countries, the company noted.The collaboration agreement includes R&D, production, and commercialization of a preventative pneumococcal disease vaccine.
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Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
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