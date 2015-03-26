Sanofi Pasteur’s Quadracel vaccine gets FDA approval

French pharma major Sanofi’s (Euronext: SAN) Sanofi Pasteur has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for its Quadracel (diphtheria and tetanus toxoids and acellular pertussis absorbed and Inactivated poliovirus; DTaP-IPV) vaccine for active immunization against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis and poliomyelitis in children four through six years of age.

"The FDA approval of Quadracel vaccine provides health care providers with a new combination vaccine, potentially reducing the number of vaccine injections children aged four through six would need," said David Greenberg, vice president, US scientific and medical affairs, at Sanofi Pasteur.