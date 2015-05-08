Sanofi plans to accelerate expansion in Ukraine

French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) plans to accelerate its expansion in Ukraine over the next several years, despite the current economic crisis in the country and the loss of Crimea and Donbass, according to Jean-Paul Scheuer, general director of Sanofi Ukraine.

According to Mr Scheuer, Donbass and the Crimea accounted for about 20% of the company’s sales in Ukraine. In addition, the combined share of both regions in the Ukrainian pharmaceutical market is estimated at 20%. Despite the crisis in Ukraine, Sanofi sales in the country in 2014 increased by 3% compared to 2013, while its market share reached 3.7%.

Move to cheaper drugs as a result of crisis