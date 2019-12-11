Sanofi presents positive data for former Bioverativ candidate

At the annual meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH), French drugmaker Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) presented positive data for ex-Bioverativ asset sutimlimab.

Sanofi picked up the potential first-in-class antibody as part of its $11.6 billion acquisition of the hematology specialist, formerly a unit of Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB), in early 2018.

Data show that the Phase III CARDINAL study, which is evaluating the safety and efficacy of sutimlimab in people with primary cold agglutinin disease (CAD), met its primary and secondary endpoints.