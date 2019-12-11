Sanofi presents positive data for former Bioverativ candidate

At the annual meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH), French drugmaker Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) presented positive data for ex-Bioverativ asset sutimlimab.
Sanofi picked up the potential first-in-class antibody as part of its $11.6 billion acquisition of the hematology specialist, formerly a unit of Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB), in early 2018.
Data show that the Phase III CARDINAL study, which is evaluating the safety and efficacy of sutimlimab in people with primary cold agglutinin disease (CAD), met its primary and secondary endpoints.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze