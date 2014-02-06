Friday 9 January 2026

Sanofi profits leap 16.8% in fourth-quarter 2013

Pharmaceutical
6 February 2014

French drug major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) posted fourth-quarter and full-year 2013 financial results this morning, showing that for the three-month period business net income leapt 16.8% (+30.5% at constant exchange rates) to 1.81 billion euros ($2.45 billion), with earnings per share of 1.37 euros, in line with the 1.81 billion-euro prediction of 10 analysts polled by Bloomberg. Sanofi’s shares dipped 1.85% to 69.98 euros in early morning trading.

Sales for the fourth quarter dipped 0.8% (+6.5% CER) to 8.46 billion euros, with currency effects taking 7.3 percentage points off growth. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had on average forecast quarterly sales of 8.4 billion euros and net income of 1.77 billion.

For the full year 2013, sales were down 5.7% (-0.5% CER) to 32.95 billion euros, with business net income falling 17.5% (-9.6% CER) and EPS falling 17.8% (-9.8% CER) to 5.05 euros.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze