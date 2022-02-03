Sanofi puts old business names out to Pasteur with rebrand

French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) has given itself a new look with a logo (pictured above) and unified brand that the company believes matches the transformed strategy that it has been pursuing since 2019.
Paul Hudson, who has led the change since taking over as chief executive that year, described it as the most important transformation and modernization in the history of the Paris-based drugmaker.
"Our new brand is a natural and important next step in this journey and represents the integrated way in which the company will work to achieve our shared ambition to transform the practice of medicine"He explained: “In 2019, we launched our ‘play to win’ strategy, which focuses on applying our platform for innovation to produce first- and best-in-class treatments and vaccines. Our new brand is a natural and important next step in this journey and represents the integrated way in which the company will work to achieve our shared ambition to transform the practice of medicine.”
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It's part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
