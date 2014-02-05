Sanofi renews alliance with Regulus and ups investment by $10 million

US pharma company Regulus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: RGLS) has renewed its strategic alliance with French drug major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) to develop and commercialize microRNA therapeutics to focus on specific orphan disease and oncology targets.

Under the terms of the deal agreed in 2010, Regulus received a $25 million upfront fee and was promised a future $10 million equity investment. Sanofi has now increased its ownership stake in Regulus through an additional $10 million common stock investment at $7.67 per share, which represents the volume-weighted average share price over the last 30 trading days

Sanofi will have exclusive rights