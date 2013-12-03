Sanofi reports positive results for investigational insulin U300

French drug major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) revealed encouraging full results from the EDITION II study, showing that its investigational new insulin U300 demonstrated similar blood sugar control with 23% fewer patients experiencing night-time low blood sugar compared with the company’s own drug Lantus (insulin glargine [rDNA origin] injection).

These results were presented today (December 3) at the International Diabetes Federation 2013 World Diabetes Congress in Melbourne, Australia. The full EDITION II results are consistent with those from EDITION I. Both studies were conducted in people with type 2 diabetes already using basal insulin (with mealtime insulin or oral medication).