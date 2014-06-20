Sanofi returns rights for cancer candidate MM-121 to Merrimack

USA-based Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: MACK) says it has reached an agreement with French drug major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) to regain worldwide rights to develop and commercialize MM-121, a monoclonal antibody designed to block ErbB3 (HER3) activation in patients with heregulin-positive tumors and improve response to standard of care treatments.
The news, announced after markets closed, saw Merrimack’s shares plunge 10.8% to $7.04 in after-hours trading yesterday.
In partnership with Sanofi, Merrimack completed an extensive Phase II program for MM-121 which was designed to assess the role of ErbB3 in a number of cancer indications in both the metastatic and neoadjuvant settings.
