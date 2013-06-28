Sanofi's diabetes drug Lyxumia approved in Japan for use in combination with basal insulin

French drug major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) says that Lyxumia (lixisenatide) has been approved by Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.
Lyxumia, the first once-daily prandial GLP-1 receptor agonist (RA), is the first GLP-1 RA approved in Japan for use in combination with basal insulin. Lyxumia is indicated for patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus when the following do not provide adequate glycemic control: diet and exercise and sulfonylureas (with and without biguanides) ordiet and exercise and soluble prolonged-acting or intermediate-acting insulin (with and without sulfonylureas).
Pierre Chancel, senior vice-president of global diabetes at Sanofi, said: “Lyxumia, as the first GLP-1 receptor agonist approved in Japan for use in combination with basal insulin, will be a valuable new treatment option for many of the country’s 6 million plus people living with type 2 diabetes. The MHLW decision immediately enables the use of Lyxumia, which works in a way that complements basal insulin.”
