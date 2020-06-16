Sanofi's French investment promises CEO redemption in homeland

By making a serious investment in a vaccine production site and research center in France, Sanofi’s (Euronext: SAN) chief executive Paul Hudson (pictured) has likely won back a few followers in the company homeland.
The Englishman’s comments last month that the USA would be the first in line to receive doses of the coronavirus vaccine that the company is working on, because of the US investment in the project, provoked an angry reaction in France and he was summoned to the Elysée Palace to discuss them with President Emmanuel Macron.
But the latest announcement, and Mr Hudson’s accompanying comments, are a sign that the firm has not forgotten its roots.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze