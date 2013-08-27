Sanofi's high dose Fluzone vaccine shows superior efficacy in adults over 65

French drug major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) has released topline results of a large-scale, multicenter efficacy trial in people 65 years of age and older showing a superior clinical benefit of Fluzone High-Dose (influenza virus vaccine) relative to the standard dose of Fluzone vaccine in preventing influenza.
The results reflect the positive findings related to the primary endpoint for the study population while further data analyses of secondary endpoints are ongoing, including an evaluation of the relative efficacy based on the match of the vaccine strains to circulating influenza virus strains.
Sanofi expects to submit the full clinical study report to the US Food and Drug Administration for review by early 2014 and will seek a modification to the label for the vaccine reflecting the superior efficacy data in that age group.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze