Sanofi’s Lemtrada gets support from FDA advisory panel

French drug major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) has received support from a US Food and Drug Administration advisory panel for its multiple sclerosis drug Lemtrada (alemtuzumab).
The FDA Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee met yesterday (November 13) to discuss Lemtrada. The panel voted 17-0 with one abstention to recommend approval of the drug, according to reports.
However, some panel members were concerned at the drug’s safety. In clinical development it was found that serious autoimmune conditions can occur in patients receiving Lemtrada, but the company said a comprehensive risk management program will support early detection and management of these autoimmune events.
