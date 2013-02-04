Sanofi's once-daily diabetes drug Lyxumia approved in Europe

French drug major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) this morning announced that the European Commission has granted Marketing Authorization for Lyxumia its (lixisenatide). Lyxumia the first once-daily prandial GLP-1 receptor agonist, is indicated for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus to achieve glycemic control in combination with oral glucose-lowering medicinal products and/or basal insulin when these, together with diet and exercise, do not provide adequate glycemic control.
The drug received a positive recommendation from the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) last year (The Pharma Letter November 19, 2012). Eric Le Berrigaud, an analyst at Bryan Garnier & Co in Paris, believes Lyxumia could generate sales of $1.4 billion by 2020.
“With the European approval of Lyxumia, we now have a simple new tool to help patients with type 2 diabetes further reduce HbA1c, with the benefit of weight loss and limited risk of hypoglycemia. This well-tolerated therapy is of specific interest to patients who are on oral treatments and/or basal insulin and do not manage to maintain their HbA1c targets,” said Pierre Chancel, senior vice president, Global Diabetes at Sanofi.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze