Sanofi's third quarter figures are on track but shares fall on diabetes price competition warning

French drug major Sanofi’s (Euronext: SAN) third-quarter earnings are in focus, but the company’s shares have plummeted more than 7% after it forecast that its key diabetes business would slow.

Sales were up 5.1% to 8.78 billion euros ($11.1 billion), with earnings up 9.4% to 1.94 billion euros. Earnings per share were at 1.47 euros, an increase of 10.3%.

Sanofi's warning on diabetes competition