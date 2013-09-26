Sanofi strengthens its presence in Algeria with €70 million investment

French drug major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) revealed today that construction has begun on its new Sidi Abdellah industrial site in Algeria. The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Sanofi’s chief executive Christopher Viehbacher, and Ministers of the Algerian Republic.

Sanofi and the Algerian Health Minister also signed a letter of intent stating their intention to execute, before the end of the year, an agreement to improve the screening and assessment of cardiovascular risk, diabetes and hyperlipidemia and the evaluation of their common risk factors in the Algerian population together with influenza monitoring. The agreement’s objective will be to promote the awareness, screening and therapeutic education of the Algerian public through a mobile medical clinic and aid in the training of health professionals.

Company’s largest industrial site in Africa