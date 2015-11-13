Sanofi suspends plan for building plant in Russia

French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) has decided against the implementation of the earlier announced project for building a pharmaceutical plant in the Russian St Petersburg region, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent..

Last year, the authorities of the Petersburg region held talks with Sanofi regarding the building of the plant (The Pharma Letter September 30, 2014). However, based on its internal development strategies and market analysis, the French company decided not to move forward with the project.

In September 2014 Sanofi and the administration of the Petersburg region signed a memorandum of understanding, which involved the establishment of a pharmaceutical production in the region.