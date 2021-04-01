Sanofi to build new Fluzone vaccine facility in Canada

With so much focus on products to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) has made clear it is not neglecting regular seasonal flu.
Sanofi says that it is investing more than 600 million euros ($705 million) in a new vaccine manufacturing facility at its existing site in Toronto, Canada. The investment in a new facility will provide additional antigen and filling capacity for Sanofi’s Fluzone High-Dose quadrivalent influenza vaccine, helping to increase supply availability in Canada, the USA and Europe.
Sanofi expects this new facility to be operational in 2026, following design, construction, testing and qualification of the facility and equipment.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
