Sanofi to collaborate with the ACC to recruit patients for alirocumab clinical trial

French drug major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN)and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: REGN) have announced a collaboration with the American College of Cardiology (ACC) to enhance clinical research with alirocumab, being co-developed by the two companies.

Alirocumab is an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting PCSK9 (proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9), which is known to contribute to circulating low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) levels. Under the terms of the agreement, the ACC will apply its expertise in clinical research and utilize its registries to identify patients who might be appropriate candidates for the Phase III ODYSSEY OUTCOMES clinical trial. Additional activities under the collaboration include a comprehensive educational program for both physicians and patients with the goal to broaden knowledge and understanding of the value of clinical trial research.

Ralph Brindis, past-president of the ACC and senior medical officer of external affairs for the National Cardiovascular Data Registries (NCDR), said: “This project represents another example of how medical registries can help transform medicine. The ACC's registries and related provider networks support quality improvement programs for practitioners. For the first time, through our PINNACLE ambulatory office-based registry of the NCDR, we will be helping to solve the difficult problem of identifying physicians with patients who may be eligible for a clinical trial.”