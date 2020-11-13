Sunday 11 January 2026

Sanofi to face trial over whistleblower's Taxotere allegations

13 November 2020
French drugmaker Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) will face trial in a US court over claims that it misleadingly promoted off-label uses for a cancer drug, Law360 reports.

Some allegations in a whistleblower's 18-year-old False Claims Act (FCA) lawsuit were dismissed by a Pennsylvania judge, but others were allowed to proceed to trial, the date for which has not yet been set.

The claims relate to Sanofi’s predecessor Aventis Pharmaceuticals allegedly engaging in false advertising and issuing kickbacks to physicians who promoted its cancer drug, Taxotere (docetaxel).

