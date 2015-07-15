UPDATE: Sanofi to restructure global business units

French drug major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) on Wednesday announced restructuring of its global business units in a bid to optimize the company’s growth potential.

The multinational pharma company said the global business will now comprise three more units to include General Medicines & Emerging Markets, Specialty Care, and Diabetes & Cardiovascular, effective January 1, 2016.

Sanofi’s chief executive Olivier Brandicourt said the restructuring simplifies and focuses the company and will help drive future growth.