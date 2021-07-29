Sanofi ups profit forecast after stellar quarter

French drugmaker Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) became the latest pharma company to announce a positive set of second quarter 2021 results on Thursday.
The Paris-based firm upped its 2021 earnings per share (EPS) growth estimate to around 12% at constant exchange rates (CER), up from the high-single digit percentage rise that was predicted previously.
Sales during the quarter rose by 12% at CER to 8.7 billion euros ($10.3 billion), mainly driven by revenue from Dupixent (dupilumab) and the company’s Vaccines unit. Analysts had expected 8.5 billion euros.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze