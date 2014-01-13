Santaris Pharma in deal with GlaxoSmithKline to develop RNA-targeted medicines

Santaris Pharma, a Denmark-based clinical-stage biopharma company, has signed an agreement with UK drug giant GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK), whereby, under an option right, GSK gains access to Santaris' Locked Nucleic Acid (LNA) technology to develop RNA-targeted medicines.

Under the terms of the accord, GSK can obtain rights to utilize Santaris’ proprietary Locked Nucleic Acid (LNA) Drug Platform to research, develop and commercialize LNA-medicines targeted against up to three targets. Financial details on the deal were not disclosed.