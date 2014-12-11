Santen appoints Paolo Casati as manager of its new Italian operation

Ophthalmic specialist Santen has appointed Paolo Casati as general manager of Santen Italy, following the company’s launch in the country.

He brings 30 years of management and global business leadership experience in ophthalmics, and joins the company from Alcon, where he held roles in sales and marketing departments.

Mr Casati said: "Santen group is successful thanks to its commitment to the protection and improvement of eyesight and the quality of life of patients. I am very excited to join the team to establish Santen Italy as one of major company of reference for ophthalmic world in Italy.”