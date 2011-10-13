Santen Pharma progresses acquisition of Novagali, gaining 50.55% stake

Japanese drugmaker Santen Pharmaceuticals (TYO: 4536) says it has completed its previously-announced acquisition of 50.55% of French ophthalmology pharmaceuticals company Novagali Pharma (NYSE Euronext Paris: NOVA) for 6.15 euros per share, in a deal that values the entire company at around 100 million euros ($134.9 million).

Novagali shareholders Edmond de Rothschild Investment Partners, Auriga Partners, IdInvest Partners and CDC Innovation have agreed to sell their shares at 6.15 euros each, a 71.3% premium to Novagali's closing share price on September 28, the day before the deal was announced, the French company said.