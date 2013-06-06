Santhera gets exclusive rights from NIH for novel approach to pp multiple sclerosis treatment

Swiss Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) says that it has obtained an exclusive license from the USA’s National Institutes of Health (NIH) to its rights on a patent granted in the USA for the use of idebenone for the treatment of primary progressive multiple sclerosis (ppMS), a currently untreatable disease affecting about 40,000 patients in the USA.

The NIH is investigating the efficacy of Catena (idebenone) in ppMS in a placebo-controlled Phase I clinical trial. Santhera currently has a Phase III DELOS study running of orally administered Catena in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD; The Pharma Letter April 16).