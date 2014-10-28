Friday 9 January 2026

Sarepta receives new FDA guidance on data needed for eteplirsen's NDA in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

28 October 2014
Rare and infectious disease specialist Sarepta (Nasdaq: SRPT) provided an update on its discussions with the US Food and Drug Administration regarding its planned New Drug Application submission for the approval of eteplirsen for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

The FDA provided updated guidance regarding the specific data to be included as part of Sarepta’s NDA submission in meeting minutes the company received last week from a Type B Pre-NDA meeting in September 2014.

This guidance states that additional information is now required as part of the submission for an NDA, including results from an independent assessment of dystrophin images and the 168-week clinical data from study 202. More specific data including minimum duration of safety in new patients exposed to eteplirsen, patient-level natural history data and MRI data from a recent independent academic study are also required.

