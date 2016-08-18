Sasmar acquires Aquatrove BioSciences

Australia-headquartered Sasmar Pharmaceuticals says it has acquired USA-based Aquatrove Biosciences, a biotechnology company focussed on discovery, research and development in human reproductive health and fertility.
Under the terms of the agreement, Sasmar acquired all stock in privately held Aquatrove in exchange for an undisclosed upfront payment in cash. The deal, formally closed this week, included Aquatrove’s global portfolio of intellectual property, patents, and ownership of a rich pool of research data built up over the last 14 years.
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