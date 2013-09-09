Saudi Arabia pharma market growth drivers

Saudi Arabia's oil-fueled prosperity, growing population and liberal health spending policies are major drivers of market growth and have generated attractive opportunities for multinational pharmaceutical companies, according to a new report from health advisory firm Decision Resources.
An expanding network of medical facilities and the requirement for mandatory health insurance have fueled market expansion. The government is also privatizing the health care industry and creating more public-private partnership opportunities to spur investment in new medical cities, which will provide improved access to health services.
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