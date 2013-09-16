Saudi Arabia pharmaceutical sales forecast to reach $7 billion by 2018

Pharmaceuticals products sales in Saudi Arabia are expected to surpass $7 billion by 2018 up from $4 billion 2012. Saudi Arabia is expected to emerge as one of the fastest growing markets in future.
According to Saudi Arabia Pharmaceutical Market Opportunity Analysis, a report added to the offering of marktreportsonline, the country is one of the most developed and technologically advanced medical sectors in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Region with modern equipment and amenities.
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