Saudi Arabian pharma needs to reconsider its business proposition to compete with global giants

The Saudi Arabian pharma market is a changing landscape in the face of the physical penetration of international players and the market’s gradual shift towards low-cost genetics, according to a report by Roland Berger Strategy Consultants Middle East.
Domestic pharma manufacturers currently account for a relatively small proportion of the market at 18%, and while the government supports building local value chains, there are two main challenges for domestic companies: global pharma giants (GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer and Astellas are entering the market), and low-cost generics, the report notes.
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