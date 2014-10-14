Saudi Arabian pharma needs to reconsider its business proposition to compete with global giants

The Saudi Arabian pharma market is a changing landscape in the face of the physical penetration of international players and the market’s gradual shift towards low-cost genetics, according to a report by Roland Berger Strategy Consultants Middle East.

Domestic pharma manufacturers currently account for a relatively small proportion of the market at 18%, and while the government supports building local value chains, there are two main challenges for domestic companies: global pharma giants (GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer and Astellas are entering the market), and low-cost generics, the report notes.