Savara's molgramostim seen to benefit people with aPAP

People who live with autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP), a disease that causes the lung's tiny air sacs (alveoli) to fill up with an oily substance called surfactant normally present in small amounts, are forced to undergo anesthesia and get their lungs washed out every year or so just to survive.
But an international team of researchers reports in the New England Journal of Medicine dramatically transforming aPAP treatment by helping develop a drug that patients can inhale once a day so their body will clear out the pulmonary waste.
Led by Cincinnati Children’s pulmonary physician-scientist Dr Bruce Trapnell, the research group published their findings on September 7, 2020, while presenting study data at the European Respiratory Society International Congress, conducted virtually this year because of COVID-19.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze