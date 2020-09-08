Savara's molgramostim seen to benefit people with aPAP

People who live with autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP), a disease that causes the lung's tiny air sacs (alveoli) to fill up with an oily substance called surfactant normally present in small amounts, are forced to undergo anesthesia and get their lungs washed out every year or so just to survive.

But an international team of researchers reports in the New England Journal of Medicine dramatically transforming aPAP treatment by helping develop a drug that patients can inhale once a day so their body will clear out the pulmonary waste.

Led by Cincinnati Children’s pulmonary physician-scientist Dr Bruce Trapnell, the research group published their findings on September 7, 2020, while presenting study data at the European Respiratory Society International Congress, conducted virtually this year because of COVID-19.