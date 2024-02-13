Thursday 18 June 2026

Scales of justice go Novo Nordisk’s way in weight loss cases

Pharmaceutical
13 February 2024
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Novo Nordisk (NOVN: VX) has come out on top in two cases in Florida courts relating to its weight loss drug Wegovy (semaglutide).

In one case, the Northern District of Florida, Tallahassee Division, heard that Effinger Health had, without permission, used one or more of the pharma firm’s trademarks in connection with the sale, marketing, promotion, and offering of compounded drug products purporting to contain semaglutide that have not been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and are not genuine Novo Nordisk FDA-approved, semaglutide-based medicines.

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