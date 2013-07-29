Scientists find missing proteins in triple-negative breast cancer

Genes that are potential targets for therapeutic drugs against aggressive breast cancer have been identified by scientists at A*STAR's Genome Institute of Singapore (GIS).
Nearly one in seven of the 1.5million women diagnosed with the disease annually have triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), with tumors missing three important proteins found in other types of breast cancer. The absence of these three proteins make TNBC patients succumb to a higher rate of relapse following treatment and have lower overall survival rates.
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