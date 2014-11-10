ScinoPharm and Nanjing King-friend team up to market new drugs in China

ScinoPharm Taiwan (TWSE: 1789) and China’s Nanjing King-friend Biochemical Pharmaceutical (NKF) announced today the joint research and development of a new drug, Regadenoson. Given each company's strengths and expertise, both sides aim to exploit business opportunities in the Chinese market for new drugs.

ScinoPharm will be responsible for the development and manufacturing of the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) for Regadenoson. Both companies will jointly develop the injection technology and conduct clinical trials. NKF will take charge of the actual sterile injection production and drug certificate applications with the China Food and Drug Administration.

Commercialization expected by 2020