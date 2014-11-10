ScinoPharm and Nanjing King-friend team up to market new drugs in China

ScinoPharm Taiwan (TWSE: 1789) and China’s Nanjing King-friend Biochemical Pharmaceutical (NKF) announced today the joint research and development of a new drug, Regadenoson. Given each company's strengths and expertise, both sides aim to exploit business opportunities in the Chinese market for new drugs.
ScinoPharm will be responsible for the development and manufacturing of the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) for Regadenoson. Both companies will jointly develop the injection technology and conduct clinical trials. NKF will take charge of the actual sterile injection production and drug certificate applications with the China Food and Drug Administration.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze