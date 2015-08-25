Scripps and Janssen make major advance on more effective, long-lasting flu vaccine

Scientists from The Scripps Research Institute (TSRI) and the Janssen Pharmaceutical companies of US health care giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) have found a way to induce antibodies to fight a wide range of influenza subtypes - work that could one day eliminate the need for repeated seasonal flu shots.

“This study shows that we’re moving in the right direction for a universal flu vaccine,” said Ian Wilson, Hansen Professor of Structural Biology and chair of the Department of Integrative Structural and Computational Biology at TSRI.

The study was part of TSRI’s long-term collaboration to strengthen research against infectious disease with the former Crucell Vaccine Institute, acquired by J&J and now known as Janssen Prevention Center and headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. The research was published online ahead of print on August 24 by the journal Science.